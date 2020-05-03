Delphrine White
1918 - 2020
Mrs. Delphrine White

Mrs. Delphrine (Woodard) White was born the second of ten children to the late Neal and Delphia (Woods) Woodard on August 28, 1918 in Booth, Alabama, and passed away on April 27, 2020 in the Kingston Health Care Center of Sylvania.

Mrs. White was the mother of four children all preceded her in death.

Delphrine leaves to cherish her memory, her sister and caregiver for 22 years Betty Stevenson of Toledo, OH; sister in laws, Zenobia Woodard of Toledo, OH, Marion Woodard of Augusta, GA; four grandchildren: Patrice Littleton, Michelle Miles, Brett Miles all of Toledo, OH, Tavia Glenn of Boston, MA; six great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were private. Pastor Willie L. Knighten, Sr. of Northwestern Missionary Baptist Church, officiant. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
