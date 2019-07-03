Delsie N. Farren



Delsie N. Farren, 91, of Toledo, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019. Delsie was born on October 10, 1927 to Leonard and Bertha Neal of Strunk, KY. She helped her mother raise three younger brothers, Kerns, Boyd, and Eugene since her father was working away quite often.



On September 15, 1947, she married Lawrence Farren and had four children.



She took pleasure in her children, and when her youngest started school at Westfield Elementary, she started working in the school's cafeteria. She would continue working as the "lunch lady" for thirty years. Many young adults would visit our home through the years to thank her for slipping some food to them when they could not pay for it.



In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, baking, and caring for her dog, Bart, and many cats, especially Big Boy, the girls' (Happy and Angel), and Mustache.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and her husband.



She is survived by her children, Larry, Lana (Glenn) Raney, Mark (Terri) and Matt; grandchildren, Rachel (Todd), Ressie (James), Tiffanie, Josh, Emily, Mark Jr. (Destiny), Matt Jr., William, Andrew, Christopher; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Todd Jr., Alexandrea, Kaylee, Caitie, and Gwen.



The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ashanti Hospice and Sunset Village for taking exceptional care of Delsie during these last months of her life.



The family will receive friends at Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd, at Byrne Road,. Friday 4-8 p.m., where services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Restlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Employee Appreciation Fund at Sunset Communities.



Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019