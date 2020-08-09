1/1
DeLynn M. Mys
1957 - 2020
DeLynn M. Mys

03/12/1957 - 08/06/2020

DeLynn Marie Mys, age 63, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on August 6, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Toledo to Donald and Inez (Shaner) Spoerl on March 12, 1957. DeLynn graduated from Whitney High School and went on to obtain an Associate's degree from Stautzenberger College in Toledo, Ohio.

DeLynn enjoyed many activities including fishing, jewelry making, and going to the casino. She especially loved spending time with her two granddaughters, Addy and Marley; who she loved dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Travis (Iris) Baldwin and Jordan (Kaitlyn) Baldwin; granddaughters, Addy and Marley Baldwin; mother, Inez Lemle; sister, Debra (Michael) Feldkamp; brothers, Don (Pat) Spoerl, Dan (Delia) Spoerl, and David Spoerl; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Mys; former spouse and father of her boys, Michael Baldwin; father, Donald Spoerl and step-mother, Margaret "Sue" Spoerl.

The family will receive guests on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 2 – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Memorial Services beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. (Masks are required with social distancing)

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio or ProMedica Hospice.

To leave a special message for DeLynn's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
AUG
14
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
