Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Denise F. Freeman


Denise F. Freeman Obituary
Denise F. Freeman

Denise F. Freeman, age 55, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova with her loving family by her side. She was born November 5, 1963 to Leon and Joan Freeman in Inglewood, California. Denise was a people person and never met a stranger. She loved being a mom and enjoyed all children. Denise was an animal lover, liked gambling, and spending time with friends and family. She was kind hearted, and her smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Joan Freeman. Denise is survived by her loving father, Leon Freeman; son, Robert Howard; siblings, Elisa Keith, Carl (Kelly) Freeman and Russell (Denise) Freeman; many loving nieces and nephews; and cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 1 – 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Lakes of Monclova.

To leave a special message for Denise's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 16, 2019
