Denise L. Whelton
Denise L. Whelton, age 60 of Yuma, AZ passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on March 4, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH to Lester and Charlotte Sharrit. Denise grew up in Rossford, OH and was a 1977 graduate of Rossford High School. She attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL and graduated in Graphic Design. In 1993 her family moved to Illinois where she resided for 27 years. For the past 10 years she worked at Beecher Manor Nursing Home as the Activities Assistant. At the beginning of this year she retired and on February 4, 2020 she moved to Yuma, AZ to live with her son and his family. Denise was a very creative artist. She painted floats for the Beecher parades and worked on commissioned art work for years. Denise was a selfless and compassionate person, extremely proud of her three children and most of all cherished her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Denise is survived by her children, Michelle (Alex) Bills, Georgetown TX, Michael "Joey" (Caitlin)Whelton, IV, Yuma, AZ and Erin Whelton, Grant Park, IL; grandchildren, Michael , V, Lilly and Caroline with one on the way; siblings Kathy (Joel) Sharrit of Waterville, OH and Nannette (Scott) Sturtevant of Swanton, OH. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Michael Whelton, III.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020