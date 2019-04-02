Denise (Meininger) Logan



Denise M. Logan, 61, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home. She was born October 6, 1957 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Merle F. and Mary Jane (Felber) Meininger. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Michigan in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and went on to earn her Master's Degree from the University of Michigan in Social Work in 1981. Denise met the love of her life David, while working together at the University Cellar Book Store in 1977, and they were married on May 7, 1983 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Denise worked as a Court Counselor for the Lucas County Domestic Relations from 1984-2014, working the last eight years as the Court Counseling Administrator. She specialized in mediation, domestic violence, custody/visitation evaluations and clinical case work. Denise retired to provide childcare for her grandchildren, which was her dream come true. She was an avid reader, loved to knit and work puzzles. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family.



Along with her husband David, Denise is survived by her daughter, Lindsey (Tyler) Rahe and son, Michael (Katie) Logan; grandchildren, Mikayla, Caleb, Oliver and Parker; sister, Sharon (Richard) Bruner and brothers, Marty (Pat) Meininger and Brian (Judy) Meininger, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Friends will be received Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10 AM-12 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at Noon. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Denise to The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or a . Condolences may be made online to the family at



Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019