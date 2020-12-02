Denise M. Brown
Denise M. Brown, age 60, of Oregon, Ohio passed away at the Sunset Village in Sylvania on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Denise was born to Kenneth and Drusilla Brown on April 19, 1960, in Oregon, Ohio. She was a graduate of the J.J. Shurer Center and went on to work for Lott Industries retiring in 2018 after 36 years. She enjoyed her soap operas, General Hospital and Dark Shadows, knitting, bowling, and was a very good swimmer. Denise loved people, had a big heart and was quick to greet friends and family with a hug. Her infectious smile and boisterous laughter could always cheer up those around her. To know her was to love her.
Denise is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Drusilla; sisters, Michelle (Michael) Brown and Nadine (J.R.) VanCamp; nieces and nephew, Jennifer (Derrick) Sanchez, Zachary VanCamp and Erin VanCamp; and great-nephews, Brady, Ian, and Preston Sanchez.
Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. with prayers and continue with Mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to either Special Olympics
or St. Ignatius Church.
The Innocent. She thinks no evil-does any harm. Her disposition is always calm. So full of love and kindness too. She only sees the good in you. Anger, lust, they're not real; Such normal impulses she doesn't feel. She is innocent, this is true – of hate and fear and things we do. Such perfect trust, so hard to find. Exemplifies her peace of mind. With eyes upturned and heart sincere. Her thoughts may seem quite far from here. A deeper knowledge, yet not expressed. Perhaps she's wiser than the rest. She's sweet and gentle, meek and mild, she's our lovely Down's Syndrome Child.www.freckchapel.com