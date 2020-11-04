Denise M. NoelDenise M. Noel (Stiles) age 66, passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at her home in Toledo, Ohio. Denise was born to Carol (Watterson) and Donald Stiles at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon Ohio on November 13th, 1953.Denise is an alumnus of Woodward High School in Toledo, Ohio where she made many lifelong friends. Denise and her husband Gary resided in the Point and were active members of Point Place Boat Club. She loved to be around the water and enjoyed the activities at the boat club and assisted with coordinating them. Denise's greatest love was her 3 children and 6 grandchildren. She had a very kind heart and those around her knew and loved that about her. She also loved cooking and had fun making sure that there was plenty of food and everyone was well fed. She loved animals, especially her two Chihuahua's Coco and Lougie.Denise is survived by her husband Gary; and her children, Michael, Jennifer and Kyle Schnatterly. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandon, Ignacio (Nacho), Skylar, Isabella, Kyle and Khloe.Please join Denise's family in honoring her memory this Saturday, November 7th, from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, Ohio 43611. To honor Denise's love for animals, the family has requested that any donations made in Denise's honor be made to the Toledo Humane Society.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at