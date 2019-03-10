Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman)
Temperance, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman)
Temperance, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Prielipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise M. Prielipp


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Denise M. Prielipp Obituary
Denise M. Prielipp

Denise M. Prielipp, of Greenwood, Indiana, and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Born August 2, 1956, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Adolph "Jr." and Betty (Dibert) Prielipp. She was a 1974 graduate from Bedford High School. Denise was a paralegal for Taylor, Chadd, Minnete, Schneider & Clutter, P.C. in Indianapolis, Indiana for several years.

She is survived by her loving sisters, Jean (Michael) Gibson, Barbara Hubbard and Jolene (Bruce) McCance; niece, Lauren Gibson; nephew, Michael Gibson and 4 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Joel Hubbard and brother, Herbert Lee Prielipp.

A gathering will be held from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now