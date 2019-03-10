|
Denise M. Prielipp
Denise M. Prielipp, of Greenwood, Indiana, and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Born August 2, 1956, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Adolph "Jr." and Betty (Dibert) Prielipp. She was a 1974 graduate from Bedford High School. Denise was a paralegal for Taylor, Chadd, Minnete, Schneider & Clutter, P.C. in Indianapolis, Indiana for several years.
She is survived by her loving sisters, Jean (Michael) Gibson, Barbara Hubbard and Jolene (Bruce) McCance; niece, Lauren Gibson; nephew, Michael Gibson and 4 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Joel Hubbard and brother, Herbert Lee Prielipp.
A gathering will be held from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019