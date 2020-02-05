|
Denise McNair-Brown
Denise Joyce McNair-Brown, 65, departed this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to the union of Willa Louise (Lockett) McNair and Gipson Lee McNair.
Denise attended Birmingham Elementary School and Morrison R. Waite High School. During her senior year, she transferred to Jesup W. Scott High School graduating in 1972. She obtained an Associate Degree in Business from Stautzenberger College in 1976 and began her career with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library in 1977, retiring in 2007 after 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Willard Lee Brown, Sr.; parents. Willa and Gipson McNair; sister, Leslie McNair; and brothers, Gary, Lorenzo, and Tyrone Collins.
Denise leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Gary (Marlaina) McNair, Casey Brown, and Wesley Brown; daughter, Alisha McNair all of Toledo, OH; stepsons, Willard Brown, Jr. of Toledo, OH, Winston (Sheri) Brown, and Juan (Twylla) Brown all of San Diego, CA; 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Hugh Collins, Ernest (Kate) Jones, Lionel (Kim) Jones, and Lindale Jones; sisters, Karolynn (David) Bonds, Vicki (Perry) Comer, Regina McNair, Marva McNair, Patrice (Theodore) Ashley, Cynthia (Eric) Bush, and Lynnell Jones, all of Toledo, OH; aunt, Nancy Glover; uncles, Robert Lockett, Sr. and Patrick Lockett, Jr. all of Toledo, OH; two goddaughters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends may visit at The House of Day, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH on Thursday, February 6, from 7-9 p.m. Family hour will be held Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at First Church of God, 3016 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heart-filled thank you to the many kind and compassionate caregivers who have taken care of Denise over the years.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020