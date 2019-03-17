Denise Merie Zaborowski



Denise Merie Zaborowski, age 60, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at home on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1958 in Toledo, OH to Robert and Annette (Szymanski) Ward. A 1976 graduate of Notre Dame Academy, Denise was employed as a dental hygienist and receptionist for Drs. Harper and Biggs, Dr. Schlacter, Dr. Jim Lang, and lastly 8 years for Dr. Michael Granata DDS. She was a longtime parishioner and active volunteer at Regina Coeli Catholic Church. A loving wife, adoring mother, and devoted daughter, Denise was an excellent cook and wonderful homemaker. A proud mom, she never missed a game in her sons' lives both on the field and in the gym. Denise loved to have fun and spend time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.



Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zaborowski on March 8, 2018; and by her father, Robert Ward. Surviving are her sons, Andrew and Kyle Zaborowski; beloved mother, Annette Ward; brother, David (Kim) Ward; niece, Kaitlyn Ward; and nephew, Joshua Ward.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be gratefully accepted. Condolences may be shared at www.sujkowski.com.



"Moja droga Corka, ja cie kocham"



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019