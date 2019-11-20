Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Denise Rose (Fuller) Davis


1954 - 2019
Denise Rose (Fuller) Davis Obituary
Denise Rose (Fuller) Davis

Denise Rose Davis, age 65, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Monday morning, November 18, 2019, at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Willis and Pauline (Allen) Fuller. Denise was a 1972 graduate of Swanton High School and later married Harold Russell Davis. Harold preceded her in death on September 23, 2002.

Denise was a homemaker raising four wonderful children. She was a self taught and very talented crafter. She enjoyed attending and entering her work in craft shows, crocheting, playing the piano, loved hummingbirds and camping; especially during the Fulton County Fair. Most of all, she simply adored and spending time with her four beautiful grandchildren.

Denise will be greatly missed by her daughters, Kimberly (Charles) Snyder, Kelly (Shawn) Moden and Karen (Jordan) Brown; her son, Kevin Davis; grandchildren, Spencer, Elijah, Madison and Jacob; brothers, Marvin (Phyllis) Fuller and Robert Fuller (Helen Dvorak); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Harold, Denise was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Howard (Ginny) Fuller.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, November 21st from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Services celebrating her life will be held Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Scott Kirsch officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019
