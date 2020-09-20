Denise Standley
10/12/1949 - 09/16/2020
Denise E. Standley, age 70, of Toledo passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Toledo on October 12, 1949 to Francis and Dolores (Bebnista) Janowiecki. Denise retired after 22 years as a Toledo Public School teacher. She had been in teaching for over 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, her rose and flower garden, and her Polish cooking. Denise loved her collection of Santa Claus items. The holidays were her favorite times for showing them off and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her summers up at Clark Lake in Michigan and her many trips to the Outer Banks.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Denise is survived by her children, Chris (Valerie) Standley, Sara (Matthew) Ambos, Rachel (Jason) Fuller and Jessica (Rachael Stebli) Standley; brother, Paul (Jackie) Janowiecki; grandchildren, Jessica, Darren, Jose, George, Brenden, Isaac, Olivia, Zachary and Tessa, and great grandchildren, Amaya, Mario, Santiago, Georgie, Darren Jr. and Emilano.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Catholic Church on Lagrange St. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services provided by the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio. The family has asked that in Denise's honor please consider donations to the National Kidney Foundation
or the Toledo Public Schools Foundation.