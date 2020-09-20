1/1
Denise Standley
1949 - 2020
Denise Standley

10/12/1949 - 09/16/2020

Denise E. Standley, age 70, of Toledo passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Toledo on October 12, 1949 to Francis and Dolores (Bebnista) Janowiecki. Denise retired after 22 years as a Toledo Public School teacher. She had been in teaching for over 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, her rose and flower garden, and her Polish cooking. Denise loved her collection of Santa Claus items. The holidays were her favorite times for showing them off and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her summers up at Clark Lake in Michigan and her many trips to the Outer Banks.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Denise is survived by her children, Chris (Valerie) Standley, Sara (Matthew) Ambos, Rachel (Jason) Fuller and Jessica (Rachael Stebli) Standley; brother, Paul (Jackie) Janowiecki; grandchildren, Jessica, Darren, Jose, George, Brenden, Isaac, Olivia, Zachary and Tessa, and great grandchildren, Amaya, Mario, Santiago, Georgie, Darren Jr. and Emilano.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Catholic Church on Lagrange St. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services provided by the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio. The family has asked that in Denise's honor please consider donations to the National Kidney Foundation or the Toledo Public Schools Foundation.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
(419) 244-4611
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Courtney Kigar
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
such a very special woman! You will be so missed and never forgotten! May God comfort and hold you dearly!
Karen Ginter meyers
Friend
