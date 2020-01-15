|
Denise V. Zona
Denise V. Zona, loving servant of the Lord, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born on February 2, 1957 in Oregon, Ohio to Stephen and Colice Kollarik. Denise worked for Meijer's and for Oregon City Schools for a couple of years. She always helped people and gave of herself. She would do anything to help someone out, and was honored to carry the Olympic Torch in Detroit, MI in 2002. Denise also organized many walks for M.S. raising thousands of dollars.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dave Zona; children, Angela (Chris) Allen, Antonio Zona, Benjamin Zona, and Joseph (Ronnie) Zona; grandchildren, Vincent, Dominic, and Nora; siblings, Nancy (Wendal) Trenchic, Mary McLaughlin, Janice Kollarik, Gilbert (Patty) Kollarik, Paula (Dan) Gladieux, Phyliss (Steve) Swartz, and Louis Kollarik. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Steven "Skip" Kollarik, Jerry Kollarik, Clarice Noffziger, George Kollarik, and Christine "Keek" McLaughlin and brother-in-law, Fred McLaughlin.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County Humane Society or to do a good deed for someone in Jesus's name.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020