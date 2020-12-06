Dennis B. Emch
Nov. 15, 1961 - Dec. 1, 2020
Dennis B. Emch, age 69, of Luckey, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on November 15, 1951 in Toledo, OH to Harold and Ruth (Geisbuhler) Emch. In 1969 he graduated from Rossford High School. Dennis was Co-owner of Dynalite Batteries and Bowling Green Batteries. In his spare time, he enjoyed Corvettes and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
Dennis is survived by his brothers, Dave and (Cheri) Emch of Custar, OH and Douglas Emch of Hereford, AZ; 2 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great niece and 1 great-great nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per his wishes all arrangements will be private. The Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Homes, Luckey will be handling the arrangements. Memorials take the form of contributions to: The American Heart Association
. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com
.www.marshfuneralhomes.com