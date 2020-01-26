|
|
Dennis Bohm
Dennis E. Bohm, age 78, of Toledo, passed away January 9, 2020. Dennis was born June 28, 1941 in Toledo to Ernest and Iva (Zollick) Bohm. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and duck hunting.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 31 years, Gloria Bohm. He is survived by his son, Gregory Earles; daughter, Lisa (Kurt) Winter; grandchildren, Michael (Amanda Kobasic) Earles, David (Jamie) Earles and Jason Earles; along with 4 great grandchildren.
Per his wishes no services will be held at this time.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020