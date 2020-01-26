Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Dennis Bohm


1941 - 2020
Dennis Bohm Obituary
Dennis Bohm

Dennis E. Bohm, age 78, of Toledo, passed away January 9, 2020. Dennis was born June 28, 1941 in Toledo to Ernest and Iva (Zollick) Bohm. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and duck hunting.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 31 years, Gloria Bohm. He is survived by his son, Gregory Earles; daughter, Lisa (Kurt) Winter; grandchildren, Michael (Amanda Kobasic) Earles, David (Jamie) Earles and Jason Earles; along with 4 great grandchildren.

Per his wishes no services will be held at this time.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
