Dennis C. Flathers
Dennis C. Flathers 64 of Swanton, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a long illness.
Dennis worked at Tenneco Automotive for greater than 34 years before retiring in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara. He is survived by his son, Scott (Linda) Flathers; former wife of 35 years, Noreen; brother, Wayne (Kelly); sisters, Denise (Jerry) and Jill; grandchildren, Jayden, Landon and Brianna; son in law, Jim Bayer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29th. beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary with interment to follow in Roth Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to Grace Hospice, especially Chrystal Brooks, RN. who was exceptional throughout his care at home. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Cir.# 202a, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com
.www.coylefuneralhome.com