Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295

Dennis Cassin


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Cassin Obituary
Dennis Cassin

01/25/1934 - 03/14/2020

Dennis (Denny) J. Cassin, age 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, in his home after a long illness with Parkinson's disease, being cared for by his loving wife. Denny was born on January 25, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky and moved to Toledo, Ohio, in 1947. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine (McCarty) Cassin; father, John Cassin; brother, Jack Cassin; brother, Charles Cassin; sister-in-law, Marilyn Cassin; sister-in-law, Betty Cassin; and nephew, Charles Cassin.

Denny is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Dolores (Krieg) Cassin; step children, Ken (Julie) Krieg, Mark (Lora) Krieg, Steve (Amy) Krieg, and Sue (Casey) Fetherolf; niece, Mary Kay (Mark) Miller; nephew Mark (Cheryl) Cassin; niece, Terri (Gene) Zmuda; 18 grandchildren; 6 great-children; and numerous loving great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear friends.

Denny graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1953. He retired from the union as a brick layer, working locally for over 40 years. Denny enjoyed ice skating and performed in the Ice Capades at the Sports Arena in 1958. He loved his church and his community. Denny was an usher at OLPH for over 4 decades and he adored passing out the church bulletins, collecting the offering, and greeting his church family. He used his masonry skills and endlessly gave back to OLPH and his high school. Denny created beautiful custom designed mosaic murals including the depiction of Christ the King at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

Denny was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish & the Chicago Bears. In addition, Denny was a remarkable wood worker. He had a beautiful workshop in his basement and valued making treasures for his family and friends. He made gorgeous holiday decorations, bird houses, step stools, signs, and pepper mills that we will forever cherish and continue to pass on. Denny enjoyed sitting on his patio swing with a good cigar watching the birds and talking to his "Tootsie" (Dolores). He will forever be missed.

There will be no visitation and services will be private for the family. A celebration of Life Service will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com. Please consider a donation to either Heartland Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -