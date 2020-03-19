|
|
Dennis Cassin
01/25/1934 - 03/14/2020
Dennis (Denny) J. Cassin, age 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, in his home after a long illness with Parkinson's disease, being cared for by his loving wife. Denny was born on January 25, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky and moved to Toledo, Ohio, in 1947. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine (McCarty) Cassin; father, John Cassin; brother, Jack Cassin; brother, Charles Cassin; sister-in-law, Marilyn Cassin; sister-in-law, Betty Cassin; and nephew, Charles Cassin.
Denny is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Dolores (Krieg) Cassin; step children, Ken (Julie) Krieg, Mark (Lora) Krieg, Steve (Amy) Krieg, and Sue (Casey) Fetherolf; niece, Mary Kay (Mark) Miller; nephew Mark (Cheryl) Cassin; niece, Terri (Gene) Zmuda; 18 grandchildren; 6 great-children; and numerous loving great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear friends.
Denny graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1953. He retired from the union as a brick layer, working locally for over 40 years. Denny enjoyed ice skating and performed in the Ice Capades at the Sports Arena in 1958. He loved his church and his community. Denny was an usher at OLPH for over 4 decades and he adored passing out the church bulletins, collecting the offering, and greeting his church family. He used his masonry skills and endlessly gave back to OLPH and his high school. Denny created beautiful custom designed mosaic murals including the depiction of Christ the King at Toledo Central Catholic High School.
Denny was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish & the Chicago Bears. In addition, Denny was a remarkable wood worker. He had a beautiful workshop in his basement and valued making treasures for his family and friends. He made gorgeous holiday decorations, bird houses, step stools, signs, and pepper mills that we will forever cherish and continue to pass on. Denny enjoyed sitting on his patio swing with a good cigar watching the birds and talking to his "Tootsie" (Dolores). He will forever be missed.
There will be no visitation and services will be private for the family. A celebration of Life Service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com. Please consider a donation to either Heartland Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020