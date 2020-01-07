|
|
Dennis E. Bailey Sr.
Dennis E. Bailey Sr., age 75, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020. Dennis was born February 8, 1944, in Toledo to Lawrence and Delores (Frye) Bailey. Dennis graduated from Rogers High School and The University of Toledo. He was an ironworker for over 15 years before becoming a courier for Mercy Health. Dennis was a gentle and kind man who loved being around his family. He enjoyed model railroading and building and flying RC airplanes. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. Dennis was strong in his faith and was an active member of Maumee United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed helping others through Alcoholics Anonymous for over 37 years.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Bailey. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Mary (Gross) Bailey; son, Dennis E. Bailey Jr.; daughter, Kelly (Ronit) Bailey; brothers, Edward McNally and Michael McNally; grandson, Justin (Vanessa) Bailey; 5 great grandchildren and canine companion, Lucy.
The family will receive guests Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020