Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Dennis E. Prange


1954 - 2019
Dennis E. Prange Obituary
Dennis E. Prange

Dennis E. Prange, age 65, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at The Hospice of Northwestern Ohio following a 10-month courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 10, 1954, to Don and Pat Prange.

Dennis graduated from Whitmer High School in 1972 and enjoyed playing mud volleyball and softball as a young adult. He became a lifelong carpenter by trade, following in his dad's footsteps. He loved picking up extra projects outside of his usual work schedule to help anyone out who needed it. In recent days, he enjoyed his carpentry, attending Bowling Green and Walleye hockey games, going to Whiteford High School football games, solving sudoku puzzles, and croquet tournaments. He was famously known for his quick wit, one liners, and sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Irene; mother, Pat; daughters, Kayla, Kristen and Amber; and brothers, Mark, Greg, Jeff, Steve and Dan.

Friends may gather at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Sunday, August 25, at 3:00pm for a visitation, with the memorial starting at 4:00pm.

American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019
