Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Dennis E. Pryba


1942 - 2020
Dennis E. Pryba Obituary
Dennis E. Pryba

Dennis Eugene Pryba, 77, of Holland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in Georgia on Friday, January 3, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born May 15, 1942 in Toledo to Edmond and Ann (Borie) Pryba. He graduated from Woodward High School with the class of 1960 and enlisted into the United States Navy where he honorably served his country with an honorable discharge in 1964. Dennis was an entrepreneur, owning many different businesses throughout his career, most recently he supported himself by driving truck for Steve's Tree Service. In his free time, Dennis could often be found reading about history or out on his boat.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his nephew, David Eckhardt. To cherish his memory, he leaves his son, Dennis Pryba Jr. of Washington DC; siblings, Karl Pryba of Holland and Barbara (Richard) Eckhardt of Lambertville; nephew, Steve Pryba of Holland; and nieces, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Terwilliger of Whitehouse, Susan (Kevin) Haberknap of Lambertville and Anne Eckhardt of Toledo.

Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, (419)865-8879 where military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. under the auspices of the Lambertville VFW Post 9656 and the United States Navy. Those wishing to send condolences or share memories may do so by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020
