Dennis Edward Barnes
Dennis E. Barnes, 77, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his home. Dennis was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 9, 1942, to Wilbur and Vronetia (Youster) Barnes. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. Dennis worked as a driver for Matlack Trucking, retiring in 2005. His memberships included: Port Clinton VFW and Sandusky American Legion. Dennis was an accomplished oil & acrylic painter, avid hunter and fisherman, gardener, and enjoyed wintering in Florida in his RV. Dennis is survived by his loving family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Patriot Paws Service Dogs, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, Texas 75032.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019