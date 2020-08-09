1/1
Dennis Edward Wales
Dennis Edward Wales

Denny Wales, age 78, died at home on August 3, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by his family.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Denny was the son of Harvey Sr. and Henrietta Wales, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959.

After marrying, he worked as a computer programmer before earning his BBA from the University of Toledo. He enjoyed his career as a commercial insulation salesman for Owens Corning in Toledo, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Scottsdale, Arizona before retiring after 35 years.

Denny was passionate about his work with Right to Life. He received awards in both Michigan and Arizona for his volunteer service. He was proud of his fifteen years as a basketball referee. Denny had a unique, playful and mischievous sense of humor and his stories, both true and embellished delighted all.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jan; daughter, Beth Denhof (Dan); son, Doug Wales (Lisa); grandchildren, Alex, Rachel, Matt and Luke Denhof and Ian and Aidan Wales; and two brothers.

Funeral Mass will be held in Arizona. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Right to Life or Hospice of the Valley Scottsdale, AZ. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
video celebration at Blessed Sacrament
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Wales family. I have great memories from when Denny coached the IHM girl’s basketball team and Denny, Leo Drongowski and I attended the HS girl’s volleyball tournaments. Denny was fun to be with. He will be missed.
Bill Joure
Friend
August 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, as well as ours. Denny was a great guy and we had great times together. He is in a better place and he will be missed.
Jim & Ann Burns
Friend
August 5, 2020
Denny entered our lives about 45 years ago, when the Wales moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, became our neighbors and very quickly good friends. We were fast friends but bitter rivals during football season.
(GO BLUE) Even tho we moved to Arizona our friendship endured, with visits from Jan & Denny. Lo & behold on one of the visit he was notified that he was being transferred to Arizona. Hurray!
Explored the SW & California on vacations with them. It has been such a privilege to have Denny as a friend all these years with his playful personality, quick wit & bountiful supply of entertaining stories.
He will be within our hearts forever! Don & Mary Helmholdt
Don & Mary Helmholdt
Friend
