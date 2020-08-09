Dennis Edward Wales
Denny Wales, age 78, died at home on August 3, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by his family.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, Denny was the son of Harvey Sr. and Henrietta Wales, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959.
After marrying, he worked as a computer programmer before earning his BBA from the University of Toledo. He enjoyed his career as a commercial insulation salesman for Owens Corning in Toledo, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Scottsdale, Arizona before retiring after 35 years.
Denny was passionate about his work with Right to Life. He received awards in both Michigan and Arizona for his volunteer service. He was proud of his fifteen years as a basketball referee. Denny had a unique, playful and mischievous sense of humor and his stories, both true and embellished delighted all.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jan; daughter, Beth Denhof (Dan); son, Doug Wales (Lisa); grandchildren, Alex, Rachel, Matt and Luke Denhof and Ian and Aidan Wales; and two brothers.
Funeral Mass will be held in Arizona. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Right to Life or Hospice of the Valley Scottsdale, AZ. Visit hansenmortuary.com
