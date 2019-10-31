|
Dennis "Denny" H. Loucks
Dennis "Denny" H. Loucks, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on June 14, 1937 in North Liberty, Indiana to Howard and Helen Loucks. Denny worked as a supervisor for Art Iron until 1982 and went on to work for Clark Oil as an outside sales manager until 1995, when he retired due to health concerns. Denny was a devoted family man, cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, music concerts, theater performances, as well as sharing holidays and vacations with family and friends. He could often be found in the company of friends having breakfast at Mayberry Diner, and he always enjoyed stepping outside for a friendly chat with a neighbor.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Pam Loucks; brother Bob (Judy) Loucks and sister Mary Lee; children, Terrie (Darrell) Miller, Jon (Suanne) Loucks, Dawn (Paul) Martin, and Amber (Chris) Allen; grandchildren Chad (Krista) Miller, Adam (Natasha) Miller, Keil Miller, Taylor Turkopp, Tristen Turkopp, Trevor Martin, Marla Allen, and Bruce Allen.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. His generosity, kindness, and loving heart lives on in those who remain. We are blessed to have had him as a husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend.
Per Denny's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019