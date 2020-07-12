Dennis "Denny" Hamernik04/22/1948 - 03/27/2020Dennis, "Denny", Hamernik age 71, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Richard and Irene (Zolciak) Hamernik on April 22, 1948.To cherish his memory he leaves his wife, Linda (Williams) of 53 years; his loving children, Brian (Terri) Hamernik and Lisa (Brian) Lewis and grandchildren, Michael Hamernik, Emily Lewis, Taylor Lewis, Natalie Lewis, as well as extended family and friends. Denny's greatest joy in life was his family and he couldn't have been prouder of his children and grandchildren.Denny attended St. Joseph School of Maumee and Maumee High School graduating in 1966. He attended classes at Owens Community College. He was known as "Crazy Legs Hamernik" through high school, where he excelled at football, basketball, and track. He received many accolades and set several school records with his athletic accomplishments. He was on the 1965 basketball team that were District champions in the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament. For many years, he coached youth football and baseball through the CYO program.He was a loyal and dedicated Kroger employee for over 40 years, until his retirement in 2010. He also owned and operated Hamernik's, Inc, Snow Plowing & Salting, along with his wife, for 43 years and ran it with his heart and soul. His first year in the snow business was the Blizzard of 1978 and over the years his hard-work paid off and the company grew substantially. His motto was "always give great service" and he certainly did. Denny was a mentor to many with his natural talents and charisma.Denny was an extremely generous man with his time and finances. His friends knew that they could call on him 24/7 and he would show up to help with his usual humor and tools. He sponsored many youth sport teams, dance teams, medical missions, his community, our military troops, church groups, and blood drives. His friends and family always knew that he would drop everything if they needed a helping hand.Denny loved spending time at his shop working on plow trucks and fixing up cars with his buddies. He enjoyed his yearly vacations to Florida and camping trips to Traverse City, Michigan. Every July 3rd he would invite everyone to his shop for food, children's entertainment, and socializing while watching the fireworks. He was always a big supporter of his grandchildren, attending nearly every dance recital and sporting event with nothing but positive praise.The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to those who made this transition less painful. The Maumee Police Department and Maison-Dardenne Walker Funeral Home have both been remarkable.A private service was held April 1, 2020. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, which will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Maison-Dardenne Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sharing of memories will be at 7:00 p.m. The family strongly requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made out to the Panther Pride Foundation-Kazmaier Stadium Renewal Fund. Maumee High School, 1147 Saco Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537 in Dennis's name.