|
|
Dennis Henry Bryant
Passed in peace to the arms of Our lord at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida, on August 29, 2019. Dennis was born on July 15, 1949 in Chicago, Illinios, to Henry and Dorothy Bryant.
Dennis graduated Class of 1968 from Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio. He was the owner and operator of Bryant Painting and Wallpapering for over 40 years. Dennis was an avid race car owner and operator with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). He held both, Top Fuel and Alcohol Funny Car Competition Driver's Licenses. Dennis enjoyed building classic cars, high performance engines, boating, fishing and helping his friends and family with all of their "projects".
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Henry and nephew, Lucas Gloyd. He is survived by his sons, Denny (Olivia) and Brian (Dawn); grandchildren, Dennis (DJ), Mackenzie, Samantha, Brian Jr., Brooke, Bailey, Braylen and Beckett; mother, Dorothy Bryant; siblings, Nancy Shrewsberry (Chesley), Gail, Gary and Betty (Michael) and several nieces and nephews. Dennis is also survived by his best friend and significant other, Jan Woods.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00am at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St Maumee, Ohio. The service will be immediately followed by a celebration of life gathering from 12:00pm – 4:00pm for family and friends at the same facility.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Church in the name of Dennis.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019