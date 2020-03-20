|
(News story) Dennis "Denny" J. Cassin, a union bricklayer for 40 years and a devout Christian who volunteered for church and community, died Saturday at his Maumee home. He was 86.
He died of Parkinson's disease, his wife of 23 years, Dolores, said.
Mr. Cassin retired in 1994 from Bricklayers Local 3 where he hired on in 1954 after a year of apprenticeship that he entered into straight out of high school.
"He always said he was proud to be a union bricklayer," Frank Johnoff, a former coworker, said. "He was an excellent bricklayer. ... There's a lot of buildings in Toledo that he had worked on and that are like monuments to him."
Some of those buildings are at the University of Toledo, Toledo Zoo, and what now is ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Mr. Johnoff said.
In his free time, Mr. Cassin used his masonry skills to volunteer to install mosaics designed by Sister Jane Mary Sorosiak of the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania at area schools and churches, including the one depicting Christ the King at Toledo Central Catholic High School of which he was a graduate. He also volunteered as an usher for at least 40 years at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Mr. Cassin also enjoyed woodworking, making holiday decorations, bird houses, step stools, and pepper mills that he then gifted to friends and family.
"He was a very giving, kind person. He enjoyed helping others. Material things weren't important to him. Family, friends, church, and community were," Mrs. Cassin said.
"He was [also] very religious. He was a very patient person, very calm. He never raised his voice. We never had an argument. And he never said a bad word about anybody," she said.
Said Bill Welker, a neighbor: "He was a great guy and a great friend. He helped everyone and he prayed for a lot of people."
Dennis Wixey, a friend, echoed that description.
"He was an extremely giving man. And if you ever needed him as a friend, he was right there," Mr. Wixey said.
Mr. Cassin was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Louisville to Catherine and John Cassin, with whom he moved to Toledo in 1947.
In 1953, he graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School and became a bricklayer apprentice.
In his earlier years he enjoyed amateur ice skating and was proud of performing with Ice Capades in 1958 at the former Toledo Sports Arena.
He was also an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Chicago Bears.
Mr. Cassin was preceded in death by two brothers.
Along with his wife, surviving are his stepsons, Ken, Mark, and Steve Krieg; stepdaughter, Sue Fetherolf; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life ceremony will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to Heartland Hospice or Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2020