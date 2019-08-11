Home

Rodenberger Funeral Home Inc
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maumee Valley Sportsman's Club
11-600 County Road L
Malinta, OH
Dennis J. Kania


1947 - 2019
Dennis J. Kania Obituary
Dennis J. Kania

Dennis J. Kania, 71, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Born on October 30, 1947 in Toledo to the late John and Rosemary (Sturtz) Kania. On October 2, 2009 he married Lois (Wind) Kania and she survives. He was previously married to Jay Cook and they were later divorced.

Dennis was a 1965 graduate of the former Westwood High School and attended Stautzenberger College for drafting classes. He retired as a heavy equipment operator having worked with the Operating Engineers Local 18, Toledo. He had also formerly worked at the Custar Stone Quarry and for the Dana Corp, Toledo, Ohio.

Survived by wife, Lois; son, Christopher Kania; daughter, Sara (Javier) Flores; sister, Rosanne (Thomas) Tussing; brothers, David (Patricia) Kania; Steve (Deborah) Kania; Thomas (Sheri) Kania; stepmother, Wilma Kania; stepbrothers, Paul (Sandra) Saunders; Dan (Barbara) Saunders; sister-in-law, Carmen Saunders. Preceded in death by his parents and a stepbrother, Ronald Saunders.

A gathering to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at the Maumee Valley Sportsman's Club, 11-600 County Road L, Malinta, Ohio on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Food, refreshments and plenty of time for storytelling will be provided.

Memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church or Wood County Humane Society.

www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
