Dennis James Badger



September 8, 1953 - June 30, 2020



Dennis J. Badger, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James; brothers, Jim and Doug and sister Kim.



He is survived by his mom, Dolores; sons, Sean (Debbie), Scott (Jaime); daughter, Tammy (Brian); Grandkids, Meghan, Taylor, Chase, Savannah and Andrew; aunt, Carolyn; sisters, Kathy (Kevin) and Kelley; brothers, John (Gayla) and Mike.



Per his wishes there will be no calling hours or public service. A private family ceremony will be held in Michigan.





