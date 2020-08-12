1/1
Dennis L. King
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis L. King

Dennis L. King., 65, of Sylvania, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Toledo Hospital after a brief illness. He was born January 8, 1955 in Sylvania, OH to Albert and Carol (Howell) King, Jr.

Dennis graduated from Sylvania High School in 1973 and enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He served as an aviation electrician's mate and was stationed in San Diego. After leaving the service, Dennis resided in Southern California during his working years. Dennis worked for many years as a service manager in the commercial refrigeration industry. He later retired from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and returned to Ohio.

Dennis was a skilled golfer and competed in many tournaments in California. He enjoyed all aspects of professional sports, auto racing and aviation.

Dennis is survived by his sons of whom he was very proud, Jesse, Kevin, Andrew, Christopher and Eric; mother, Carol Ann; sister, Deborah Smith; brothers, Darryl (Robin) and Douglas (Mary); many nephews, great nephews and great nieces; and special friend, Cindy Cella. He was preceded in death by his father.

The family wishes to thank the Toledo Hospital SICU for their medical care of Dennis and their concern for his family.

Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday August 14, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm where the funeral service will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11am. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. On-line condolence may be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved