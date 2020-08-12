Dennis L. KingDennis L. King., 65, of Sylvania, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Toledo Hospital after a brief illness. He was born January 8, 1955 in Sylvania, OH to Albert and Carol (Howell) King, Jr.Dennis graduated from Sylvania High School in 1973 and enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He served as an aviation electrician's mate and was stationed in San Diego. After leaving the service, Dennis resided in Southern California during his working years. Dennis worked for many years as a service manager in the commercial refrigeration industry. He later retired from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and returned to Ohio.Dennis was a skilled golfer and competed in many tournaments in California. He enjoyed all aspects of professional sports, auto racing and aviation.Dennis is survived by his sons of whom he was very proud, Jesse, Kevin, Andrew, Christopher and Eric; mother, Carol Ann; sister, Deborah Smith; brothers, Darryl (Robin) and Douglas (Mary); many nephews, great nephews and great nieces; and special friend, Cindy Cella. He was preceded in death by his father.The family wishes to thank the Toledo Hospital SICU for their medical care of Dennis and their concern for his family.Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday August 14, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm where the funeral service will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11am. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. On-line condolence may be left at