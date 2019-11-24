|
Dennis L. Nagy
Dennis L. Nagy, 74, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on December 3, 2019, in Cleveland, OH, to Larry and Gertrude (Sklarski) Nagy.
Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired after 34 years with Norfolk Southern where he was a railroad engineer. Dennis was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved taking care of his pets.
Dennis is survived by his loving children, Julie Nagy and Eric Nagy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, (419-874-3133) with Military Honors at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Northwood Post #2984, 102 W. Andrus Rd, Northwood, OH. Condolences and memories can be shared at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019