Dennis L. Odle
Dennis L. Odle

Dennis L. Odle, 72, was reunited with his wife on July 26, 2020. He was born in Veedersburg, Indiana, to Nye and Rosella (Hogland) Odle. Dennis spent his career working on water towers, being a welder at the shipyard and the Jeep plant until 1990. After that, he spent his days working and just hanging out with his Loma Linda family. In June of 1969, he married his soulmate, Rosie (Kleeman) Odle. After her passing, Dennis would still visit the cemetery almost daily; a love and connection like they had never ends. He never knew a stranger and everyone knew him by his big, red truck and Tim Horton's coffee cup. Dennis enjoyed fishing with his grandsons. To him, family was everything. Dennis' smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dennis is survived by his loving family whom misses him greatly daughter, Bonnie Denise (Ron) McCullough; son, Dennis (Kimmi) Odle, II; the family he chose, Jesus (Ashley) Castillo; grandchildren, Tony (Jenna) McCullough, Amber McCullough, his TikTok partner, Cody Odle, Jordan Odle, Breanna Dunbar, Jaida Castillo, Gavin Bacholl, Barrett, Weston, and Alden Castillo; brother, Ted; and his special puppy, Ginger.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500).

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family for a Park Bench honoring Dennis and Rosie.

To leave a special message for Dennis' family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
