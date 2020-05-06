Dennis L. Steinmetz
1954 - 2020
Dennis L. Steinmetz

Dennis L. Steinmetz, 66, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born on April 3, 1954, to Melvin and Rita (Stein) Steinmetz. Dennis had graduated from E.L. Bowsher High School 72'. He drove semitruck for many years but his most treasured job was being a Dad to his 3 children, Melanie (Corey) King, Marc Steinmetz, Angie (Chris) Clabaugh and his 7 grandchildren.

He had a strong catholic faith, a big heart and a goofy smile that everyone loved. Family was everything to him. Dennis enjoyed camping at Knob Creek, dining with friends at local resturants, the outdoors, fishing and being Mr. Fix It.

He is survived by his father, Melvin (Wanda) Steinmetz and was the oldest of 9 siblings with Joan Soldenwagner, Diane, Joe (Lorie), John (Juli), Rose (Dennis) Bening, Jane (Roger) Hineline and Judy Steinmetz; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He joined his mother, Rita; youngest brother, Dan, and his beloved dog, Bosco, in heaven.

There will be a private visitation for family at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Road on Thursday, May 7. A Celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to the American Red Cross or the Cherry Street Mission. Please view Dennis' memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com. The family would like to thank the care team at U.T.M.C. for their compassionate care.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAY
7
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Anna Soldenwagner
May 5, 2020
Rest In Peace Dennis I didnt know you very long but the time I did I can say you were a wonder caring hard working man. Will miss you.
Evangelina Flores
Coworker
May 5, 2020
Prayers for your family at this difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss.
Kris Tierney
Friend
