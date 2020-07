Dennis McHueMarch 18, 1940 - April 12, 2020Dennis "Dennie" McHue, passed away on April 12, 2020, at the height of the pandemic, requiring private family services. His family would now like to invite you to join them in celebrating Dennie's life at his Memorial Mass which will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Oswald St., Toledo, OH 43605 (masks will be required for attendance). A luncheon and gathering will follow.