Dennis Mead "Denny" Schorling
Dennis Mead "Denny" Schorling, age 77, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born October 23, 1942 in Toledo to Leonard and Wilma Dolores (Irons) Schorling. Denny grew up in the Old West End and graduated from Libbey High School in 1960. He then joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Korea. During his service, he earned his Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and was an Army boxing champion. Passionate about studying medicine, Denny put his acquired knowledge to good use serving as a Clinical Psychologist in the Army.
A member of MENSA, Denny was highly intelligent, confident, and had a strong sense of orderliness. He loved reading, playing Sudoku, fishing and hunting. He was a railroad engineer for 40 years, retiring from CSX in 2003.
Denny is survived by his wife, Alice Gerding-Schorling; brothers, Richard (Joan) and Ronald Schorling; nephew, Timothy (Judith) Schorling; step-children, Scott (Robin) Gerding, Andrea (David) Mingione, Rebecca Collins, Roberta Snider, Michael Gerding, and David (Kathryn) Gerding; and numerous step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Doris Schorling; and nephew, Christopher Schorling.
Due to the current restrictions from the healthcare crisis, services will be private. Denny will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.
Contributions in Denny's memory may be made to the Ability Center, 5605 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020