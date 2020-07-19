1/1
Dennis Mockensturm
1950 - 2020
Dennis Mockensturm

08/25/1950 - 07/16/2020

Dennis Mockensturm, age 69, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo after a courageous four year battle with cancer. He was born on August 25, 1950 to Kenneth V. and Dorothy A. (Sutter) Mockensturm in Toledo.

Dennis was retired after many years at Yark Automotive. He was a proud Navy veteran having served his country during the Vietnam War. Dennis was a member of Northwest Ohio Street Machiners for many years and the Maumee Eagles. He enjoyed participating in car shows and cruise ins. Dennis loved to travel especially to Las Vegas; and also loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his witty humor.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Roxanne; son, Jason (Crissy); grandchildren, Gabriel, Cody, Lincoln; step-grandson, Drew; siblings, Kenny (Debra), David (Shari); brother-in-laws, Charlie (Phyllis) Bickford, James (Diane) LaLonde; sister in-laws, Robin Hill, Kimberly (David) Geer, and Lori (David) Froah. Also surviving are nephews, nieces and many cousins . In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Bickford and brother in-law, John LaLonde.

A celebration of Life for Dennis will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
July 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about Denny. He & Larry are now riding their "bikes" and cru zing all the different car shows! (and going to the Olive Garden afterwards) My condolences to you and the family in the loss of a good guy.
Ronie Barron
Friend
