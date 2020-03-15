The Blade Obituaries
|
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Dennis R. Baumgartner


1944 - 2020
Dennis R. Baumgartner
Dennis R. Baumgartner

Dennis R. Baumgartner, age 75, of the Reynolds Corners area of Toledo, died Friday March 13, 2020 in his home. He was born in Toledo on August 1, 1944 to Wilfred Roy and Eveline Baumgartner. A Rogers High School graduate, he went on to study at BGSU and the University of Toledo prior to joining the Devilbiss Company. In 1968 he joined the building trades as an insulator out of Local 45, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1998. In his free time, Denny enjoyed fishing and gardening, sprint car racing and he was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes Football team as well as being a UT Rockets fan.

Surviving is his wife Gail L. (Stribling) Baumgartner, who he married on June 17, 1967. Also surviving is his daughter, Angela M. Baumgartner; his mother Eveline Baumgartner; brother, Jerry (Peggy) Baumgartner; several nieces and nephews; and his feline friends including Scruffy, Jesse, Bear, Braveheart, Seminole and Rocket.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday March 17, 2020 from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419-531-4424) where his funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Pastor Steve Smithberger will officiate. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
