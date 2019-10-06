|
Dennis R. Kerekes
Dennis R. Kerekes, age 70, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born April 23, 1949 in Toledo to James and Ruth (Vermett) Kerekes. A sports enthusiast, he especially loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. If Dennis wasn't playing golf, he was playing poker with his friends and visiting casinos to play the slots and take his chances at the roulette table. Known to his friends as "Donut", Dennis often met up with his buddies at the Town Tavern and was well-liked by all.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen Kerekes; sons, Brian Kerekes, Ryan (Kristin) Kerekes, and Joshua Kneller; grandchildren, Sawyer Kerekes and Victoria Kneller; sister, Sharon (Dave) Kramer; many nieces and nephews; and new puppy, Darla. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Kerekes.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Jason at Promedica and Jessica and Shawn at Ohio Living Hospice. Memorial donations may be given to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019