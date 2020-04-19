Dennis Richard McHue 03/18/1940 - 04/12/2020 Dennis "Dennie" McHue, my wonderful, loving husband, the Best Dad Ever, greatest grandpa and great-grandpa, and the most loyal friend anyone could ever ask for, passed away on April 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dennie fought a courageous battle for years against multiple health issues. Dennie left this world peacefully, on his own terms, at his own time, in his own bed, just as he wanted. Dennie was born March 17-18, 1940, to Leo and Ruth (Woollard) McHue. His birth occurred at home. He was delivered by his beloved grandmother. The story goes that his father and grandfather went out to celebrate St. Paddy's Day and when they arrived home, Dennis was born. (alcohol was definitely involved in this story.) The doctor came by the next day and Dennie's birth was recorded as 3/18/1940. As far as his dad and grandpa were concerned, he was an Irish boy, born on St. Paddy's Day. So Dennie always celebrated his birthday on St. Paddy's Day, for the next 80 years. Dennie was raised on the East Side of Toledo ("God's Country" according to Dennie). He attended Good Shepherd School and Central Catholic High School graduating in 1958. He loved attending Central's football games with his wife, Karen and sister, Denise, and held season tickets every year. Dennie loved his family more than anything else in his life. He was the most loving, caring, and protective husband a girl could ever hope for. He married the love of his life, Karen Sue (Beals) late in life at age 60, and for over 20 years, they merged their families, a total of 7 children, shared 13 wonderful grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Without a doubt, the greatest personal accomplishment of Dennie's life was raising his 3 children as a single father with the help of his beloved mother, Ruth. The bond that Dennie and his 3 children, Aimee, Michael, and Cherie, shared was wonderful, amazing, and beautiful to watch. He raised his children in a love filled home where he always made sure that his children were his first priority. Dennie was both mom and dad to his children, while at the same time working demanding jobs in the grocery industry. Dennie worked for 48 years in the grocery industry. His career began at age 13 when he went to work for Schnell's Market. At age 15, he moved to Safeway, where he met his forever buddy, Jim Pool. When Safeway sold out to Foodtown, he instead went to work for Joseph Brothers Grocery Stores. At Joseph's, he was fortunate to be mentored by the late Philip Joseph, and in Dennie's words, "Philip was a grocery genius". His career at Joseph's, where he became a District Supervisor, lasted 25 years. While at Joseph's, Dennie was able to teach and mentor the Joseph boys and always remained close to "the kids". He formed a lasting friendship with his good buddy, Tom Shea, also at the Joseph's. Dennie moved to Seaway Foodtown where he remained for the next 20 years. There he was reunited with his childhood friend, Jack Wolf, who became Dennie's cherished best friend for life. Dennie was a District Manager and helped develop and oversee the building and opening of the Pharm stores. Dennie and his forever friend, Jim Schall, opened the first Pharm store together in Findlay, OH and many more followed. After retiring, Dennie worked part-time at K.C.'s Deli for our wonderful friends, Dave and Maddie Culp. He put the same strong work ethic into his part-time retirement job as he put into his 48-year grocery career. Dennie is survived by his loving wife, Karen Sue; children, Aimee (John) Howard, D. Michael McHue, and Cherie (Chris) Martzke; step-children, Lynn (Robert) Fuller, Amy (Ken) Koch, Mindy (Mike) Hilyard and Andrew (Nadea) Minet; grandchildren, Anthony and Morgan Saginario, Emily (James) Philips, Andrew McHue, Amanda (Chris) Pollard, Brian Koch, Joseph Koch, Katie Koch, Richard (Hannah) Fuller, Steven (Amanda) Fuller, Ethan Lindquist, Aaron Price and Michael Hilyard; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Brooklyn, Khloe, David, James and Evelyn. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Denise McHue; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Ginger Beals; cherished cousins, Betty Lou (Jim) Faykosh, Larry (Theresa) Woollard, Gary Woollard; and Tim Woollard; and 2 fur babies, Bella and Katie (named after his granddaughter). Dennie was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. He was looking forward to reuniting with his cherished friends, Jack Wolf and Jim Schall (hopefully there's a beer or two waiting for him). Our family would like to thank Dennie's doctors who kept him healthy and active for years, Dr. Nagi Bishara, Dr. Bernardo Martinez, Dr. David Zack, and his renal specialists. He had the best care from Emily, Pam, and Kim at Bay Park Interventional Radiology. Also, his nurses at DaVita Dialysis, especially Kari and Stephanie. We will be forever grateful for the care and compassion shown to Dennie and also to his family. Due to restrictions of COVID-19, the family is having a private, graveside service. Our family will honor Dennie with a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life after the health crisis is over and churches reopen. The Walker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany of the Lord Parish, 729 White St. Toledo, OH 43605 or Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St. Toledo, OH 43605, per Dennie's wishes. One last note, I want to thank this wonderful extraordinary man, Dennie McHue, for the privilege and honor of allowing me to share his life the past 21 years. I will forever cherish every memory of you sweetheart and will dearly miss our simple nightly exchange of "I love you" just before sleep. God bless you, my wonderful Irishman! All my love forever, Karen Sue. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.