Dennis "Dennie" Rober
6/3/1943 - 11/16/2020
It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, on November 16, 2020. Dennie will be sorely missed as he was a very special person.
If you were lucky enough to meet Dennie, you would remember him because he was sure to make you smile. He was always friendly, a legendary teaser, and loved to tell a good story. He cherished time spent with family and friends, and at all times looked at the world with the glass half full. You couldn't help but want to be around him.
He was born June 3, 1943 to Mr. and Mrs. John C. Rober. Dennie was raised in South Toledo by his father John and lived in the Maumee area for over 40 years. He attended Arlington grade school, Libbey High School, class of 1961, and the University of Toledo. Dennie started his material handling career at the Anderson Engineering Department. At 30 years old, he went on to own or operate six different companies, including Material Handling Specialists, Taylor Material Handling and Tilt-Or-Lift Inc. He received 3 patents on forklift service lifts. In his late twenties he was President of the Toledo Jaycees. In 1974, he was named one of the ten outstanding men of the year. In 1975, Dennie was named outstanding young man in the state of Ohio as well as America. He was given a JCI scholarship from the International Junior Chamber of Commerce. These awards were given to Dennie for his leadership in community service. He was instrumental in starting the first Special Olympics in N.W. Ohio. He gutted and rebuilt two lakefront homes in Luna Pier and Lasalle Michigan. Dennie coached baseball teams in the Heatherdowns league for 10 years. He restored two antique boats, 1955 Wolverine and 1948 Chris Craft. Dennie was a boater for over 50 years and a member of the Maumee River Yacht Club for 25 years. He was a member of the Maumee Elks for 30 years. Dennie was an avid U of M football fan and season ticket holder for 37 years. He was a member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church, Whitehouse.
Dennie is survived by his loving wife, Rosalind "Roz"; daughters, Kim (Andrew) Cramer, Brooke (Geoffrey) Potts; step-daughter, Laura (Vince) Schweickert; step-sons, Jeff (Shelley) Thomas, Matt (Vickey) Thomas, Ryan (Melanie) Thomas; grandchildren, Brittany, Jessica, Caitlin, Reid, Blake, Whitney, Andrew (Cassie), Ellyn (Adam), Emily, Claire, Molly, Natalie, Adia and Emma; great grandchildren, Henry, Adler, Ansley, Madelyn; brother, Paul (Nancy) Cook. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe, sister Ruth Ann Schultz, wife Judyth and daughter Trisha.
Services for Dennie will be private. Memorial donations can be directed to Sunshine Children's Home in Maumee or Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
