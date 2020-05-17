Dennis Tyrone Jodouin
Dennis Tyrone Jodouin

Jodouin, Dennis Tyrone, 80, of Nokomis, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, Mr. Jodouin was a retired Lieutenant with the Toledo, Ohio Fire Department. Ty proudly served in the U.S. Navy. After retiring from the fire department, Ty moved to Florida. He enjoyed scuba diving, playing Trivia and writing Trivia questions. He also wrote two books, "Rogue Planet" and "A Distant Journey."

Ty is survived by his loving wife, Helen; stepson, Brian McDaniel; stepdaughter, Genevieve (McDaniel) Czopek; and brother, Larry Jodouin (Darlene).

Services are pending. Memorial donations may be made to, Parkinson's Place, 5969 Cattleman Road, Sarasota, FL 34232 or Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.


Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
