(News story) Dennis Tyrone Jodouin, a retired Toledo fire lieutenant, author, and Navy veteran, died May 12 at his Nokomis, Fla., home. He was 80.
He died of complications from Parkinson's disease, his wife of 34 years, Helen Jodouin, said.
Mr. Jodouin retired with the rank of lieutenant in 1995 from Toledo Fire Department, which he joined in 1967 as a private. He had risen through the ranks to lieutenant by the late 1970s-early 1980s.
In retirement, Mr. Jodouin finished 'Rogue Planet' and 'A Distant Journey,' two New Wave science fiction books which he authored under the name Ty Jodouin.
In his free time, he enjoyed hosting trivia games, walking the beach, and traveling in Florida, where he and his wife lived the past 14 years.
"He was known as a tough driller at Fire Station 19, where he worked for quite a few years. He wanted to make sure that when they went on a run they didn't even have to think what they were going to do. He felt it should be automatic," Mrs. Jodouin said.
Said Robert Schwanzl, the department's retired assistant chief: "He was a pretty good firefighter. He had a good reputation. I never heard one bad thing said about him."
"He was a very determined person, very loyal and dedicated. If he had set his mind to accomplish something, you knew he would do it," Mrs. Jodouin said.
As a firefighter, Mr. Jodouin had at least two close calls.
On July 10, 1981, he was the first fireman on the scene of a fire at the former Denbro Plastics Co. on Fitch Road in West Toledo and then wrote a first-person account of "what it was like to battle one of Toledo's most spectacular blazes." It was published in In August, 1981, in The Blade's Toledo Magazine. He was a lieutenant with Fire Station 25 at the time.
"[The plant] was rocked by at least 60 large explosions which shot flames, sparks, and embers 100 feet in to the sky," he wrote.
One of the explosions left him flat on his back.
"The blast of the explosion left me breathless. It was the closest one yet. Staggering to my feet, I looked around for bodies I half-expected to see laying about. It was a miracle that nobody sustained anything worse than a headache from it," he wrote.
The second close call came in December, 1984, when he responded to a house fire at the corner of Chestnut and Nobel streets. He was with Station 19 at the time.
Mr. Jodouin was looking for survivors inside the house after a back-draft had blown out all windows. He was moving inside the house in heavy smoke and intense heat when his air supply ran out, The Blade reported in 1987, quoting from his account of the event in a September, 1987 issue of Norman Vincent Peale's Guideposts magazine.
"Dizziness had set in, and he wasn't thinking well. Then he heard a voice saying, 'Look up. Look up. Not to your right, to your left.' It was very clear.
"He did, and he saw a pale outline of a window. He struggled over to it and pushed his body halfway out. He refreshed his lungs as he was helped to safety.
"There was no one around when the lieutenant heard the voice, and today he assumes it was his own angel," The Blade wrote.
Mr. Jodouin was born Aug. 6, 1939 in Timmins, Ont. He moved to the United States with his family at age 8 and was naturalized as a U.S. citizen.
He was raised in Toledo, graduating from Waite High School in 1957.
Later that year, he enlisted in the Navy and later served on active duty as a clerical typist on a heavy cruiser in the Atlantic until July, 1959, from which time he served in the reserves for eight years until his honorable discharge in August, 1962.
Mr. Jodouin then returned to Toledo and worked for The Blade - first as a courier and then as a type setter - for a few years before joining the fire department.
He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Venice, Fla.
Surviving are his wife Helen; stepson, Brian McDaniel; stepdaughter, Genevieve Czopek; and brother, Larry Jodouin.
There will be no visitation. Services are pending.
Arrangements are by All Veterans - All Families Funeral Home, Sarasota, Fla. The family suggests tributes to Parkinson Place in Sarasota, Fla., or Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Fla.
Published in The Blade on May 20, 2020.