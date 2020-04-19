He lived across the street from us when we were growing up. He was always the quarterback when my brother Jim and I would play football in our yard. When we werent playing football he would come over and beat the pants off of us when we played two on one basketball. I was most honored when he asked me to be his assistant baseball coach when he took the position after my brothers death. Unfortunately I was not able to be his assistant due to the job I had at the time. Dennys passing is a loss, not only to his family, but the community as well. My sincerest sympathy to his wife, children and Susie.

Jerry Mocek

Neighbor