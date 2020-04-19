Dennis Vorderburg Dennis Vorderburg, a beloved and wonderful man who lived life with joy from February 16th, 1950 - April 14th, 2020. If you've ever met Dennis - AKA "The V", it's guaranteed you have a story to share about him. He wasn't a man that went unnoticed in any situation. The first thing you probably noticed was his style - whether that was his brightly colored clothing, his tan, his headwear that got more wild with every passing year, his boots (spray painted gold at the lake), or any of his accessories. When you started talking to him you'd immediately pick up on his authenticity - you'd be hard pressed to find a man that was more true to himself than Dennis. You'd realize in the same moment how truly little he cared about what other people thought. He was fully, earnestly himself in every moment and interaction, yet never unkindly. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you've probably sung with him (listened to him sing) around the fire at the lake; you've likely witnessed his favorite songs bring him to tears; you've either watched or helped him run the table playing pool; and of course, listened to his endless jokes and stories. If, like us, you were fortunate enough to be his family, you got to feel his deep, deliberate, all-encompassing love and support; to receive the letters he wrote; to see the pride in you he so openly expressed, and to know without a doubt that you could depend on him for anything. You got to know such a unique and incredible man deeply, and we hope that it bettered your life, like it did ours. The V's life was enriched by, and full of sports. He was a good all-around athlete. In fact, he was annoyingly good where his friends were concerned, regularly winning the game (and the bets) at golf, ping-pong, pool, driveway hoops – you name it. For Dennis it was not how much money he won, but whose money. For three years in the mid-1960's, he was starting point guard for outstanding basketball teams at Rogers High School under legendary coach Will Collins. Dennis was not only an outstanding shooter, but also boasted of having invented the behind-the-back dribble. In baseball, he played second base for a Rogers team that advanced to the 1968 Ohio high school state tournament finals. That team is enshrined in the Rogers High School hall of fame. Dennis continued his love for athletics as head basketball and track coach at East Toledo Jr. High and East Broadway Middle School for more than two decades. His basketball teams won two city championships, and in the process, Dennis amassed over 200 career wins. His reign was capped by his being named City League Jr. High coach-of-the-year (self-proclaimed). Despite the age difference versus his players, Dennis related well with his youthful charges, shrugging off such responses to his suggestions as "Coach V, you got your way, and I've got my way". Dennis also served as head baseball coach at Rogers in the mid 1980's. One of his teams advanced to OHSAA district tournament play, a feat unmatched at the school since then. After years of playing league softball and federation basketball for Whitey Madden-sponsored teams, Dennis focused upon his ultimate sports love... golf. He participated in friendly tournaments throughout NW Ohio and Michigan's Irish Hills – especially the Sand Lake and Devil's Lake outings and his own beloved Wilson Lake Open. Dennis was an innovator when it came to rule enhancement for enjoyment of the game. Among his inventions (besides stashing a "pre-mix" in his golf bag) were the provisional Mulligan and the ever popular "meant-to-do", a second chance at any given shot on the course. He was the only player in modern golf who could shoot both a 66 and an 88 in the same round. Once, when suffering through an uncharacteristically poor and losing round of golf, he looked over at his friends and said, with a wry smile: "So, this is what it's like to be you..." And they loved him for it. And he was content with that. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Peggy Vorderburg (Breneman); his children, Annie and Trey Vorderburg; and his sister, Susan (Vorderburg) Wagoner. Preceded in death by his parents, Valeria (Steffen) and Raymond Vorderburg. Visitation with strict social distancing guidelines will be held at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Road, on Monday from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. Due to the current health crisis, visitation will be modified to keep group sizes small. Please call the funeral home at (419) 531-4424 after 9:00 on Monday, April 20, for guidance on what times are available. We understand there are inherent risks and do not encourage anyone to attend that feels uncomfortable. Don't worry, there will be a celebration of life as soon as we can all gather together again. www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.