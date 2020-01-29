|
Dennis W. Reed
Dennis W. Reed, age 76, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family from complications of Parkinson's. Dennis was born to Frank and Dorothy (Harter) on June 3, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1961 graduate of Whitmer High School. Dennis served as a Toledo Police Officer for 28 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the T.P.P.A., Toledo Umpire Association, and also active in the Knock Out Parkinson's program. Dennis enjoyed his yearly vacations fishing with family at Camp LaPlage. He was an accomplished bowler, achieving two 300 rings and an 800 series with the Toledo Bowling Association.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; daughter, Kathy (David) Reed-Williams and her children, Steven Reed, Tyler Vermett and Katelynn Vermett; daughter, Susan (Robert)Pereksta and her children, Gary Wells and Megan Wells; son, Brian (Jodi) Reed and his children, Lauren (Tyler) Colangelo, Brianna Reed, Kaiden Reed, and Greyson Reed; daughter, Brenda (Charles) Strauss and her children, Marleigh Stager and Macy Strauss; stepson, Kenny (Trina) Fincher and his sons, Patrick and Nick Fincher; stepson, Jimmy Fincher; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Kylie, Rivers, Houston, Lucas; siblings, Thomas (Mary) Reed, David (Kelly) Reed, Tana Briesacher and Terri Ann Briesacher; mother-in-law, Margaret Bodi; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Frank and Alma Reed; and his mother and step-father, Dorothy and Jim Bryson; and father-in-law, Martin Bodi.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Main Street Church, 5465 Moline Martin Rd., Walbridge, Ohio, on Friday at 11 a.m. where visitation will be held an hour prior to service. Memorial contributions can be made to Elara Hospice.
