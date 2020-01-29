|
(News story) Dennis W. Reed, who called balls and strikes, fair and foul, on the job and off as a longtime Toledo police officer and as an umpire at high school softball and baseball games, died Monday in his Oregon home. He was 76.
He learned he had Parkinson's disease in 2014 and had to give up driving and umpiring, his wife, Marilyn Reed, said. He started using a walker in 2016 and, later, used a wheelchair. For a time last spring, he took part in Knock-Out Parkinson's, a therapeutic boxing program.
He hadn't been able to eat since August.
The disease, his wife said, "took everything away from him. He was a pretty quiet guy. Not being able to bowl any more or umpire was a big hurdle."
Mr. Reed was a Toledo police officer for 28 years, retiring in 1989. He had a stint as a detective, but mostly he patrolled North Toledo and East Toledo.
"He loved the job and wanted to take care of people," said Tom Winterhalter, a fellow member of the September, 1967, police academy class. "He liked everybody and treated everyone well."
When the department moved from swing shifts to regular shifts, Mr. Reed - and Mr. Winterhalter - had enough seniority for day shift. Mr. Reed was shift representative for the patrol officers' union, the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association.
He liked driving, to see what was happening. Dealing with tough, even tragic, situations was part of his duty.
"He didn't come home and talk about it," his wife said. "He was quiet for three days."
The couple met when he was on the job. His future wife drove into the back of another car. He gave her a ticket.
Four months later, he went to the Woodville Road Dunkin Donuts and found that she worked there.
"He saw me. That sealed the deal," his wife said.
Mr. Reed and Mr. Winterhalter bowled together for years and were golf partners.
"He was a lot of fun," Mr. Winterhalter said.
Mr. Reed, the first year he and his wife married, decided to try umpiring high school games.
"He thought that would be fun, and he did it for 35 years," his wife said. He worked high school baseball and softball games in the Toledo area, but preferred girls high school softball.
"He knew how to keep control," his wife said.
Mr. Reed was a member of the Metro Toledo Umpires Association.
"He was one of the guys that I've always said, he was tough, but fair," said Bob Perrine, secretary and a former president of the umpires association. "Once you'd see him, and he started smiling, it's like you knew everything was going to be OK."
Mr. Perrine said that, for years, Mr. Reed's umpiring partner was the late Ron Coffman, who worked in advertising and public relations.
He was born June 3, 1943, in Toledo to Dorothy and Frank Reed. He was a 1961 graduate of Whitmer High School. He delivered The Blade and, after high school, worked at the Doehler Jarvis die casting plant. He joined the police force, because he wanted a change.
"He wanted to help people," his wife said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Marilyn Bodi, whom he married Feb. 4, 1977; daughters, Kathy Reed-Williams, Susan Pereksta, and Brenda Strauss; son, Brian Reed; stepsons, Kenny and Jimmy Fincher; brothers, Thomas and David Reed; sisters, Tana Briesacher and Terri Ann Briesacher; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday in the Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Main Street Church, 5465 Moline Martin Rd. in Wood County's Lake Township, with visitation after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Elara Caring hospice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020