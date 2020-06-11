Dennis William CooperDennis William Cooper, age 67, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Dennis was born on November 17, 1952 to the late James and Mary (Tytko) Cooper in Paso Robles, California.Dennis enjoyed playing his guitar, golfing, and spending time with his kids. He had passion for Rock n' Roll and loved films and television. He was known to be an extremely hardworking person. Dennis was also a Design Engineer at Adrian Steel.Left to cherish Dennis' memory are his sons, James and Kevin Cooper; former wife, Ivonne Cooper; and bother, Billy Cooper. Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Cooper.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Dennis' family please visit our website.