Dennison "Mann" Bowen III09\4\1980 - 06\22\2020Dennison Bowen III," Mann", son of Dennison Bowen Jr. and Rutha Lee Bowen was born September 4, 1980, in Toledo He received his GED in 2011 and went on to obtain his Certificate of Welding in 2012 from Owens Community College. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul. AME Zion Church where he was joined by all his family.Surviving are his children, Darius Harmon, Ramisha Bacon, Ravin Sandoval, Marcus Bowen, Felicia Crampton, Dennison Bowen IV, John Bowen and Manisha Bowen (unborn; granddaughters, Mylaia Kynard and Piper Reaume; siblings, Tomisha Henry, Talona Henry, Deanna Bowen, Timothy (Maddie) Bowen, and Sherina Bowen; special friends, Varon Austin and Jessica Bartlett.Wake will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 followed by Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at House Of Day Funeral Service.