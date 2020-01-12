|
Dennith "Denny" E. Miller
Dennith "Denny" E. Miller, age 89, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 17, 1930 in West Unity, Ohio to the late John and Mildred (Shambarger) Miller.
Denny was employed at Ohio Bell for 37 years, 3 months, and 21 days. He served in the Army - Signal Corps during the Korean War. Denny enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and he was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was an active enthusiast of auto racing and attended the Indy 500 and NASCAR races often. Denny was known to work with his hands and engaged in carpentry work. He had a deep love for his pets, Stripe and Dingo. Left to cherish Denny's memory are his children, Mark (Rachel) Miller, Matthew Miller, and Melissa Mason; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Reginald Miller and Annabelle Bryant.
Denny was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Joan M. (Wells) Miller.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions in Denny's name can be made out to Ohio Living Hospice.
To honor his wishes, services for Denny will be private.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with Denny's family please visit our website.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020