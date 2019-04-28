Denzel E. Ducat



Denzel E. Ducat, age 95 of Maumee passed away April 25, 2019. surrounded by his family. He was born August 3, 1923 in Toledo to LeRoy and Beatrice Ducat. A loving husband of 68 ½ years, father, grandfather,great-grandfather, and Great-Great Grandfather. He was a long-time active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee.



Denzel was a veteran of World War II.



Denzel loved playing fast pitch and slow pitch softball. He play until he was sixty years old with his sons. He worked for the railroad in his early days and became a milkman for Sealtest Dairy, where in his early days he peddled milk with a horse and wagon. Denzel also loved Zoos, so most of the family vacations included a visit to many Zoos in many states. He also enjoyed playing golf with his dairy friends. He also liked wood working, especially making cool wood toys for his Grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife Margret; parents; Great-Granddaughter Audrey Anne Martin; and brother Eugene. Loved ones are Denzel's sons Denzel L. (Sylvia), Kenneth (Marcy) and Robert (Jeanne) Ducat; Grandchildren Nathaniel (Molly) Ducat, Rachel (Chris) Martin, Lindsay Tuttle (Chris Mansfield), Andrew (Theresa)Tuttle, Bobby (Jen) Ducat, Stephanie (Steve) Cole, James (Violet) Bohn, Bryan (Angel) Bohn, Jeremy (Lauren) Bohn and Jennifer (Justin) Rittenhouse; great-grandchildren Miles, Stella, Everett, Vincent, Cain, Xander, Mila, Lydia, Marissa, Alex, Jonah, Allyson, Emma, Ally, Bailey, Taylor, Mikey, Will and Zak; and great-great-grandchild Dominic.



Friends may visit the family from 2 to 8pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee OH. Funeral services will be at 10am on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Donations should be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be given at:



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019