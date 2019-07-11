|
|
MR. DERJUAN T. "PEE WEE" GAMBRELL-ELSTON
Mr. Gambrell-Elston, 27, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was a 2011 graduate of the Robert S. Rogers High School and he played football for The Ohio State University. A Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the City of Zion Mt. Zion Church, 701 Vance St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Talmadge J. Thomas, Pastor and Reverend Freddie Carter, Eulogist.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019