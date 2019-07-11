Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
City of Zion Mt. Zion Church
701 Vance St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
City of Zion Mt. Zion Church
701 Vance St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derjuan Gambrell-Elston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derjuan T. "Pee Wee" Gambrell-Elston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derjuan T. "Pee Wee" Gambrell-Elston Obituary
MR. DERJUAN T. "PEE WEE" GAMBRELL-ELSTON

Mr. Gambrell-Elston, 27, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was a 2011 graduate of the Robert S. Rogers High School and he played football for The Ohio State University. A Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the City of Zion Mt. Zion Church, 701 Vance St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Talmadge J. Thomas, Pastor and Reverend Freddie Carter, Eulogist.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now